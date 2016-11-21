East Bladen preps for round two of state playoffs

After scoring the most points they have the entire season, East Bladen is preparing to continue that offensive pace in their round two playoff game against Ayden - Grifton.

The Eagles put up 62 points against Farmville to open up the playoffs. The previous season high was 53 against Union. Despite the 62 points, they also gave up 42.

"I thought we played really good offensively," said head coach Robby Priest. "Defensively, I guess we made some stops when we needed to."

East Bladen is 9-4, while Grifton comes in at 9-3. The Eagles will get in a light practice Thanksgiving morning before heading just south of Greenville.

Priest is appreciative of this group of seniors, including running back Ethan Hines, who hopes to replicate his electric performance from round one against Grifton.

"They're a bunch of good kids. Nobody worries about the credit, and accolades and stuff," said Priest. "Nobody cares about that. It's a team first mentality. They're getting closer as the season goes along as far as becoming a family, so that part I'm really pleased with."

