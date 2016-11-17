Mark Briggs joining Real Monarchs coaching staff

Former Wilmington Hammerheads head coach Mark Briggs has landed a new job. Briggs is headed west to join the USL’s Real Monarchs staff as an assistant coach.

Along with his assistant coaching duties, he will also help in player development.

The Real Monarchs are the USL club of Real Salt Lake of Major League soccer. The club was very impressed with how Briggs handed himself when the Hammerheads played Real Salt Lake in the Open Cup.

“This is a great opportunity for me” said Briggs, “The club really liked how I kept the team together”.

While with the Hammerheads, Briggs did it all. He was a player, coach, and worked with the youth club. He led Wilmington to an 8-10-12 record in his only season on the bench for the club.

