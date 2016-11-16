Whiteville’s Jamario Norton named WECT Athlete of the Week

Whiteville’s Jamario Norton is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week, the junior rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the Stallions' 41-20 win over St. Pauls.



With the big night, Norton also topped the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the season.



