Whiteville’s Jamario Norton named WECT Athlete of the Week

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Whiteville’s Jamario Norton is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week, the junior rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the Stallions' 41-20 win over St. Pauls.

With the big night, Norton also topped the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the season.

