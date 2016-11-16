UNCW baseball lands top junior college recruit

The UNCW baseball team has landed a verbal commitment form Spartanburg Methodist outfielder Kep Brown.

Brown, who is from Wando, SC, is one of the top ranked junior college baseball players in the country.

Brown was drafted out of high school back in 2015 in the 10th round by the St. Louis Cardinals, but decided to sign with the University of Miami. He spent one summer semester at Miami before signing with Spartanburg Methodist.

Injuries have derailed the start of his career. As a senior in high school, he fractured his elbow and ruptured his Achilles tendon in the same season.

“Going through the recruiting process before, it’s hard to find a coaching staff that is as genuine, and that makes you feel like family” said Brown about the UNCW coaching staff. “They are the first coaching staff that believed in me”.

Brown plans to sign with UNCW in the next couple of days, and would join the Seahawks for the 2017 season.

He will be eligible for the 2016 draft after finishing his sophomore season at Spartanburg Methodist, but says he has a “strong commitment to the Seahawks”.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.