Assault charges against NC House opponents dismissed

Simple assault charges for two men who ran against each other for the District 46 seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives were dismissed Monday, according to the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office.

Democrat Tim Benton and Republican Brenden Jones made national headlines when police responded to an alleged altercation between the two at a festival in Bladen County on Oct. 29, a little over a week before the general election.

Jones claimed Benton “sucker-punched him in the face” when he tried to walk away from a verbal disagreement about the campaign, while Benton claimed Jones leaned into him so he “used [his] hands to get him off.”

Jones garnered nearly 61 percent of the vote in the general election to defeat Benton and take former Rep. Ken Waddell’s District 46 seat.

