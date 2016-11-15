Bulldogs blank Tigers to reach championship game

The Wallace-Rose Hill boys’ soccer team beat rivals James Kenan 9-0 Tuesday to earn a spot in Saturday’s 1A State Championship game.

For the Bulldogs they advance to the title game for the 3rd time in four years. Wallace-Rose Hill won back-to-back titles in 2013-14.

The Bulldogs will now face Bishop McGuinness in Saturdays title match.

