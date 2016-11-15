Monroe C.C. beats Cape Fear 6-2, to end Sea Devils' season

Tenysha Taylor scored two goals at Monroe Community College beat the Cape Fear Community College women’s soccer team 6-2.
With the lose the Sea Devils were eliminated from the tournament after falling to 0-2 in pool play.
Janessa Annis scored both goals for the Sea Devils, who end the season with a 17-3 record.
“The sophomore group did so much to change our culture,” said Sea Devils head coach Ryan Deppa. “It’s been awesome to be part of it as a coach. We’ll be back. We promise.”
Cape Fear will graduate 10 sophomores.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.