Monroe C.C. beats Cape Fear 6-2, to end Sea Devils' season

Tenysha Taylor scored two goals at Monroe Community College beat the Cape Fear Community College women’s soccer team 6-2.

With the lose the Sea Devils were eliminated from the tournament after falling to 0-2 in pool play.

Janessa Annis scored both goals for the Sea Devils, who end the season with a 17-3 record.



“The sophomore group did so much to change our culture,” said Sea Devils head coach Ryan Deppa. “It’s been awesome to be part of it as a coach. We’ll be back. We promise.”

Cape Fear will graduate 10 sophomores.

