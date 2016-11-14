Southport officer under investigation placed on administrative duty

A Southport police officer currently under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation has been reassigned to administrative duty, according to officials.

District Attorney Jon David and Southport Police Chief Gary Smith in early November requested the SBI investigate an allegation of excessive force involving Officer Nathaniel Taylor. No other details about the alleged incident have been provided.

This is not the first time Taylor has been investigated by the SBI.

In August 2015, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asked the SBI look into an allegation of assault against Taylor, per SBI spokesperson Shannon O’Toole. That investigation was closed as the allegation could not be substantiated.

Through a public records request we learned Taylor has not faced any suspensions or demotions since being hired in July 2010.

