Students sign national letters of intent

Local student athletes signed their national letters of intent to attend and play at colleges and universities.

Hoggard High School

Baseball
Robert Wilkerson - Coker College
J.P. Price - Appalachian State

Lacrosee
Kendall Goldblum - American University

Volleyball
Madelyn Schider

Topsail High School 

Baseball
Sam Hall - Clemson University
Josh Madole - UNC Greensboro
Payton Phelps - Presbyterian College
William St. Legr - Harding University

