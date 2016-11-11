Students sign national letters of intent

Local student athletes signed their national letters of intent to attend and play at colleges and universities.
Hoggard High School
Baseball
Robert Wilkerson - Coker College
J.P. Price - Appalachian State
Lacrosee
Kendall Goldblum - American University
Volleyball
Madelyn Schider
Topsail High School
Baseball
Sam Hall - Clemson University
Josh Madole - UNC Greensboro
Payton Phelps - Presbyterian College
William St. Legr - Harding University
