Students sign national letters of intent

Local student athletes signed their national letters of intent to attend and play at colleges and universities.

Hoggard High School

Baseball

Robert Wilkerson - Coker College

J.P. Price - Appalachian State

Lacrosee

Kendall Goldblum - American University

Volleyball

Madelyn Schider

Topsail High School

Baseball

Sam Hall - Clemson University

Josh Madole - UNC Greensboro

Payton Phelps - Presbyterian College

William St. Legr - Harding University

