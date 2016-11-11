HS Football and Soccer Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

HS Football and Soccer Scoreboard

High School Scoreboard

Boys Soccer 3rd round

4A
Cary 0, New Hanover 1 F
Ashley 4, East Wake 3 F/PK

Whiteville 1, Manteo 3 F/FK
Spring Creek 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 5 F
James Kenan 2, Franklin Academy 1 F


High School Football

West Bladen 6, Pender 34 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 45, Midway 14 F
James Kenan 21, Lakewood 38 F

