HS Football and Soccer Scoreboard

Boys Soccer 3rd round
4A
Cary 0, New Hanover 1 F
Ashley 4, East Wake 3 F/PK
Whiteville 1, Manteo 3 F/FK
Spring Creek 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 5 F
James Kenan 2, Franklin Academy 1 F
High School Football
West Bladen 6, Pender 34 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 45, Midway 14 F
James Kenan 21, Lakewood 38 F
