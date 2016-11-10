CFCC's Destiny Campbell verbally commits to ECU - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CFCC's Destiny Campbell verbally commits to ECU

Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball player Destiny Campbell has verbally committed to play next season at East Carolina.

Last season as a freshman Campbell averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks per-game.

Last week Campbell scored 17 points as the 9th ranked Sea Devils opened the season with a win over Combine Academy.

