CFCC's Destiny Campbell verbally commits to ECU

Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball player Destiny Campbell has verbally committed to play next season at East Carolina.
Last season as a freshman Campbell averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks per-game.
Last week Campbell scored 17 points as the 9th ranked Sea Devils opened the season with a win over Combine Academy.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.