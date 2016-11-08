Pender's Justin Hooper named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Pender’s Justin Hooper is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week, the senior rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 44-35 loss at Trask.

Pender will close out the regular season Thursday night when it hosts West Bladen at 7 p.m.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.