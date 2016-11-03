UNCW junior guard Jordon Talley suspended indefinitely

UNCW junior guard Jordon Talley has been suspended indefinitely from the UNCW men’s basketball team.
According to Seahawks Head Coach Kevin Keatts Talley is suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.
As a Sophomore Talley stated 16-of-31 games for the Seahawks, and averaged 8 points and 3 rebounds per-game.
