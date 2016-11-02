South Columbus's Dennis Leggett named WECT Athlete of the week

South Columbus’s Dennis Leggett is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week, the senior rushed for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Stallions 39-22 win over Red Springs. He also forced a fumble on defense.

Friday night South Columbus hits the road to take on rivals Whiteville.



