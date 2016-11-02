North Brunswick & Laney prep for final game of regular season

Win around this time of the year, and the reward could be a conference title, another playoff round, or an upset – like Laney's standout performance against West Brunswick last week.

"It was a great feeling man," said Imeek Watkins, who rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns. "It felt great knowing I was going to go back in that locker room and celebrate with my teammates. We had a good time afterwards but we still gotta manage to come out here and get the work done for the next."

North Brunswick has a chance to earn regular season accolades with a win this week. The last time the Scorpions earned a share of the conference championship was more than a decade ago. They're loose, winners of 5 of their past 6, enjoying every second of this season

"Kids are kids you know, that's one thing I realized as I got older, kids are going to be kids, they're going to have fun," said head coach Larry Brock. "I was telling another coach, at least they are having fun. A lot of schools aren't having fun. I like to let kids be kids and I like to let them have fun, but when it comes time to go, they've got to be ready to go."

