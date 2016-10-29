Wilmington Christian Academy wins NCCA 2A State Soccer Championship

Wilmington Christian topped Alamance Christian 4-2 in penalty kicks to win the NCCA 2A State Championship.



Wilmington Christian trailed 1-0 before Johnny Long tied the game for the Patriots.



For Wilmington Christian it’s the programs first State Title since winning it all back in 2012.



After dominating all season long, Coastal Christian fell 3-2 to Asheville Christian in the NCISAA 2A State title.



The Centurions 12-game winning streak is halted, while their season comes to an end with a 21-3-1 record.



