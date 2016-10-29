UNCW Volleyball falls at Hofstra 3-2

UNCW Press Release



HEMPSTEAD, New York - Hofstra broke a 12-all deadlock in the fifth set with a three-point burst to edge UNCW, 3-2 (18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12), in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action on Friday at the Mack Sports Complex.

Hofstra improved to 18-7 overall and 8-4 in the CAA with the home win. The Pride is perfect at home with an 11-0 record. The Seahawks, who dropped their third straight outing, dropped to 14-9 and 4-7.

"This was a close match and regardless of the result, I'm really proud of the fight we showed tonight," said UNCW Head Coach Bambenek. "We made some adjustments to the lineup and got contributions from everyone."

For the Pride, Laura Masciullo held match-high honors with 25 kills while Michela Rucli and Luisa Domingues added 12 and 11, respectively.

Hannah Klemm and Luisa Sydlik combined for 55 assists for HU with Klemm holding match-high honors with 32. Sophia Black finished with 28 digs, also a match-high.

Maddy Kline had 15 kills in 37 attacks for the Seahawks and finished off a double-double with 11 digs. Freshman Kendall Bender tied a UNCW single-match record with 11

blocks while fellow freshman Madison Peters finished with nine kills and a career-high eight blocks.

UNCW senior Bella Borgiotti came up a dig short of a triple-double with a career-high 10 kills, 18 assists and nine digs.

How it happened: In a close match, it was Hofstra's offense that took control. The Pride posted a 71-53 advantage in kills.

Notes: The Seahawks fell to 5-3 overall in five-set matches and 3-2 in the league ... Hofstra earned a split of the season series with the win ... UNCW's 16 blocks were the second most on the season ... UNCW has dropped three straight for the second time this season.

Up next: The Seahawks visit Northeastern on Oct. 30 for a 1 p.m. start.