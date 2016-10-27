High School Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Scoreboard

Volleyball

Wilmington Christian Acdemy 3, Vandalia Christian

4A
Sanderson 1, Hoggard 3 F

3A
South Brunswick 0, Southwest Randolph 3 F

2A
Northeastern 0, South Columbus 3 F

1A
East Carteret 0, Whiteville 3 F
Northside Pinetown 1, Wallace-Rose Hill 3 F

Boys Soccer
New Hanover 2, Topsail 0 F
Laney 7, West Brunswick 2 F
Midway 2, Trask 1 F

