High School Sports Scoreboard

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs
4A
Holly Springs 1, Hoggard 3 F
Ashley 0, Southern Alamance 3 F
Laney 2, Cape Fear 3 F
New Hanover 2, Person 3 F
3A
Terry Sanford 0, South Brunswick 3 F
Topsail 0, Northern Guilfod 3 F
2A
North Brunswick 0, Currituck 3 F
Washington 0, South Columbus 3 F
1A
Pender 0, Perquimnans 3 F
Cape Hatteras 0, Whiteville 3 F
Gates County 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 3 F
East Columbus 0, Pamlico 3 F
Boys Soccer
Trask 3, Pender 1 F
East Duplin 5, North Brunswick 2 F
Clinton 5, Wallace-Rose Hill 0 F
East Bladen 3, West Bladen 2 F
Whiteville 3, South Columbus 0 F
East Columbus 8, West Columbus 3 F
