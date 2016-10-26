Dukes down UNCW men's soccer 2-0

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – James Madison used two goals in the opening eight minutes to earn its fourth win in the last five games, a 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW on Wednesday night at the UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The Dukes, who improved to 4-9-3 overall and 3-3-2 in the CAA, moved into a tie for third place with Elon in the league’s standings after posting their third win in a row. Meanwhile, UNCW dropped to 7-5-2 overall and 2-2-2 in the CAA.

Senior Callum Hill gave James Madison a quick 1-0 lead in the second minute when he headed in a corner kick from redshirt sophomore forward Billy Metzler for his first goal of the season.

Less than six minutes later, Metzler upped the advantage to 2-0 when he put in a rebound of his own shot for his third goal of the season.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Kyle Morton tallied six saves for James Madison, which was outshot by a 10-6 margin.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Cretens did not record a save for the Seahawks in the loss.

#SeahawkStats: James Madison improved to 27-10-4 all-time against UNCW and extended its unbeaten streak over the Seahawks to four straight games … The Seahawks are now 4-2-1 at home this season … Junior midfielder Kalvin Kromer led UNCW with three shots … UNCW has outshot its opponent in 11-of-14 games this season.

Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks close out their home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 29, by hosting Delaware at 7 p.m. Senior defender Gary O’Neill will be honored before the game.

College Men’s Soccer: James Madison 2, UNCW 0

James Madison 2 0 - 2

UNCW 0 0 - 0

Goals: JMU – Callum Hill (1:38), Billy Metzler (7:18); UNCW – n/a. Assists: JMU – Billy Metzler; UNCW – n/a. Saves: JMU – Kyle Morton 6 (90:00, 0 goals allowed); UNCW – Ryan Cretens 0 (90:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: JMU – 6; UNCW – 10. Corner Kicks: JMU – 3; UNCW – 6. Attendance: 604.

