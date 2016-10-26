UNCW's Patrick Cover named CAA golfer of the week

UNCW Press Release



WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW junior Patrick Cover earned Colonial Athletic Association Co-Golfer-of-the-Week honors after taking second at the Old Dominion/Outer Banks Intercollegiate earlier this week in Powell’s Point, N.C.

Cover finished the tournament two strokes off the lead while UNCW placed fifth in the tournament.

“Patrick had a good tournament, to say the least,” said UNCW Head Coach Matt Clark. “He’s been able to make needed adjustments quickly and continues to make solid decisions. I’m happy for Patrick, he’s been very good this fall.”

For Cover (70-68-68=206), it was his eighth career top-10 finish and the second of the fall season.

The Huntersville, N.C., product has played par-or-better golf in all eight of his rounds this season. This three-round total of 206 was also a career-low for him.

Cover joins junior teammate Thomas Eldridge as Seahawks to earn the conference weekly honor this season. He shared this week’s honors with James Madison’s Ryan Cole.

The Seahawks will take this weekend off from competition before heading to Maui, Hawaii, for the Ka’anapali Intercollegiate on Nov. 4-6.