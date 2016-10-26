Laney’s Caroline Cahill named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney’s Caroline Cahill is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week, the senior shot a 73 to win the Central Regional Golf Tournament. She followed that up with a pair of 74’s to finish third at the 4A State Golf Tournament.

Cahill already has verbally committed to attend and play golf at UNCW next season.

