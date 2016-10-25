Coastal Christians boys’ soccer team advance to state championship

The Coastal Christians boys’ soccer team will play for a state championship.

The Centurions beat Carmel Christian Academy 2-1 Tuesday to the advance to the program's first-ever title game.

The Cougars' Carter Brackman gave Carmel Christian Academy a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute.

It stayed 1-0 until Tommy Murphy tied the game with 5 minutes to play, forcing overtime.

In the second extra period, Walker Henderson scored the game-winner, giving Coastal Christian the 2-1 win.

The Centurions now will face Asheville Christian Academy for the NCISSA 2A state championship.

