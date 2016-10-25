Coastal Christians boys’ soccer team advance to state championship

The Coastal Christians boys’ soccer team will play for a state championship.
The Centurions beat Carmel Christian Academy 2-1 Tuesday to the advance to the program's first-ever title game.
The Cougars' Carter Brackman gave Carmel Christian Academy a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute.
It stayed 1-0 until Tommy Murphy tied the game with 5 minutes to play, forcing overtime.
In the second extra period, Walker Henderson scored the game-winner, giving Coastal Christian the 2-1 win.
The Centurions now will face Asheville Christian Academy for the NCISSA 2A state championship.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.