Laney’s Caroline Cahill finishes third at 4A state golf championship

Laney’s Caroline Cahill fired back-to-back rounds of 74 to finish third at the 4A state golf championship played at the Pinehurt C.C.

Cahill, who finished at 4-under, was six strokes back of winner Jenny Chang of Athens Drive.

Cahill’s teammate, Jayla Rogers, finished 19-over to tie for 20th place.

Hoggard’s Anna Moore was 28-over and was tied for 35th.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.