Laney’s Caroline Cahill finishes third at 4A state golf championship

Laney’s Caroline Cahill fired back-to-back rounds of 74 to finish third at the 4A state golf championship played at the Pinehurt C.C.
Cahill, who finished at 4-under, was six strokes back of winner Jenny Chang of Athens Drive.
Cahill’s teammate, Jayla Rogers, finished 19-over to tie for 20th place.
Hoggard’s Anna Moore was 28-over and was tied for 35th.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.