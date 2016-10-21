Former NC Superior Court judge sentenced on bribery charges

A former Wayne County Superior Court judge was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to bribing an FBI task force officer last year to get his wife's text messages because he thought she was having an affair.

Arnold Ogden Jones II pleaded guilty in March to promising and paying gratuities to a public official. He was given 2 years probation, fined $5,000, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Jones was originally convicted by a jury last October of paying bribes, paying gratuities, and attempted corrupt influence of an official proceeding. He successfully petitioned the court on Feb. 23 to grant him a new trial and pleaded guilty on March 16.

During Jones' guilty plea hearing, prosecutors said that between October 10 and November 3, 2015, Jones offered cases of beer and $100 to an FBI task force officer to influence him to compel Verizon to produce text messages belonging to Jones' wife and to disclose those messages to Jones.

Prosecutors said Jones wanted the messages to prove his suspicions that his wife was having an affair.

Evidence presented during the hearing, including multiple recorded conversations, revealed Jones' desire to conceal the officer's involvement in getting the texts. Jones agreed to destroy evidence of the crime, including a disk purported to contain his wife's text messages and the text messages coordinating that exchange for cash and the disk.

Jones was caught on camera wearing his judicial robe and making the exchange on the steps of the Wayne County Courthouse.

