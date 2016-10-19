Hoggard’s Rashon Wallace named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Rashon Wallace is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past Friday night, the senior carried the ball 20 times for 116 yards in the Vikings' 13-0 win over Laney
With the victory, Hoggard improved to 3-5, 2-1 in the Mideastern. This Friday, they play host to West Brunswick.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.
