High School Scoreboard

Boys Soccer
CFA 4, Grace Christian 2 F PK
Hoggard 3, South Brunswick 1 F
WCA 7, Faith Christian 0 F
Volleyball
Pender 3, Trask 2 F
WCA 3, Faith Christian 0 F
North Brunswick 3, East Duplin 2 F
