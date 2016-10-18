High School Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Scoreboard

Boys Soccer
CFA 4, Grace Christian 2 F PK
Hoggard 3, South Brunswick 1 F
WCA 7, Faith Christian 0 F

Volleyball
Pender 3, Trask 2 F
WCA 3, Faith Christian 0 F
North Brunswick 3, East Duplin 2 F

