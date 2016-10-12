Topsail’s Noah Lavalle named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Topsail’s Noah Lavalle is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past Friday night the Freshmen carried the ball 35 times for 183 yards and one touchdown, in the Pirates 28-24 win over Ashley

With his rushing performance he became the second area running back to top the 1000-yard mark this season.

