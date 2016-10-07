UNCW's Huddy sets shutout record in Seahawk victory

NEWARK, Delaware – UNCW used a record-setting effort from senior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy and a second-half goal from junior defender Savannah Andrews to earn its second straight Colonial Athletic Association win, a 1-0 victory over Delaware at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium on Friday evening.

The Seahawks, who opened a four-game road stretch, improved to 8-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the CAA. The loss dropped the Blue Hens’ record to 3-11-0, including a 2-3-0 mark in league play.

“This was another classic CAA battle where I felt one goal would decide the outcome,” Coach Paul Cairney said. “Delaware is a very dangerous team with one of the top forwards in the league. They are organized and well coached. We feel very fortunate to come away with the win.

“The biggest reason for the win is our team stepping up at different times,” Cairney continued. “We put different players in different positions and they responded very well. We will enjoy this win tonight and then, turn our attention to Sunday and a Drexel team that is flying high and scoring goals.”

Huddy, who recorded a season-high 10 saves against the Blue Hens, recorded the 17th solo shutout of her career, eclipsing the previous mark of 16 shutouts set by Carla Linebarger (1996-99). She made six of her saves in the second half as Delaware outshot the Seahawks by a 15-12 margin.

Andrews gave the Seahawks a one-goal advantage in the 55th minute when she scored her second goal of the season on a free kick from 25 yards that deflected off a Delaware defender.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Kailyn Rekos tallied three saves for the Blue Hens, who lost their third straight game.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW earned its second straight win over Delaware and evened the all-time series at 8-8-2 … The Seahawks also earned their sixth shutout victory in the series over Delaware … Huddy finished the game just one save shy of matching her career high, which she set against Hofstra on Oct. 19, 2014 … UNCW did not allow a goal in the first half for the 10th time in 13 games this year … The Seahawks improved to 5-0-1 on the road this season … UNCW was outshot for just the second time in 13 games this season.

Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks continue their four-game road swing on Sunday, Oct. 9, with a noon CAA contest at Drexel.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 1, Delaware 0

UNCW 0 1 - 1

Delaware 0 0 - 0

Goals: UNCW – Savannah Andrews (54:28); DEL – n/a. Assists: UNCW – n/a; DEL – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 10 (90:00, 0 goals allowed), TEAM 1; DEL – Kailyn Rekos 3 (90:00, 1 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 12; DEL – 15. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 7; DEL – 7. Attendance: 320.

