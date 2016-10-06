Longtime Hoggard basketball coach Jim Hebbe passes away

Longtime Hoggard High School basketball coach Jim Hebbe died Thursday at the age of 83.



He attended high school at Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville, Indiana. Hebbe went on to play basketball at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC and entered the U.S. Army after graduating. After his time in the Army, he came to Wilmington in 1957.



Hebbe coached at Tileston Junior High and Roland Grise, and was named head coach at Hoggard in 1967, when the school opened.



During the 1969-70 season, Hebbe led his Vikings to a 22-3 record and reached the state championship game.



Thy gymnasium at Hoggard High School is named after Hebbe.



In 2015, he was inducted into the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame.



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.