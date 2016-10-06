UNCW men answer questions at annual media day

UNCW men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts is entering his third season on the bench for the Seahawks with expectations.

The Seahawks and two-time CAA Coach of the Year went 25-8 last season and ended the program's 10 NCAA tournament drought.

"Every year, as we enter into the season, we want to finish at the top of the league," said Keatts, who owns a 43-22 record in two seasons at UNCW. "That's our goal every year.

The Seahawks pride themselves on playing great defense and being the most fit team in the country. That starts in practice.

"If we practice hard, we want to practice as hard as we play in the game. We want that to come over to a regular game. When we bring it and challenge each other every day it makes it easier to bring to the court" said sophomore Devontae Cacok. "We've got a great mixture of young guys and veterans. I've got a great bunch of guys who are excited about playing together and love the style of basketball we play."

The Seahawks' first game is Sunday, Nov. 6, with a 2 p.m. exhibition game against Mount Olive at Trask Coliseum. UNCW opens the regular season on Friday, Nov. 11, against Claflin at 7:30 p.m.

