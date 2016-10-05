Laney's Imeek Watkins named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney’s Imeek Watkins is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past Friday night the senior carried the ball 15 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns, in the Buccaneers' 46-0 win over South Brunswick.



Thursday Laney is on the road to face county rival New Hanover.



