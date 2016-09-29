Hammerheads to play in the PDL in 2017

The Wilmington Hammerheads are moving to the Premier Development League for the 2017 season.

The PDL is a developmental league for high-level college-aged players.



The Hammerheads franchise will be owned by George Altirs, while day-to-day operations of the team will be run by the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC Board of Directors.



Back on August 1st it was reported that the Hammerheads would not play in the USL in 2017, while looking for a new city for the franchise.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.