Late rally not enough for North Brunswick soccer

Croatan scored. Then they scored again. And again.

It was just the first half.

Despite falling behind 3-0, North Brunswick rallied for two goals, but failed to net the equalizer as Croatan earned a win on the road to improve to 5-6.

The Scorpions had not lost a match since their first game of the season. Since then, they had secured eight wins, and three ties.

North Brunswick's next game will be on October 3rd against Dixon.

