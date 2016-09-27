New Hanover scores on penalty - defeats Ashley 1-0 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

In a much lower scoring affair than last year, New Hanover managed to put across a goal in the first half en route to a 1-0 win over Ashley. 

Declan Payne scored on a penalty kick, which would prove to be the deciding goal, despite both teams finishing with multiple scoring opportunities. 

Last season, the Wildcats ended Ashley's undefeated season and 18-game win streak with a 4-1 win. 

Hoggard defeated West Brunswick on the road, 9-0. The Vikings and Wildcats will meet Thursday in a conference matchup. 

