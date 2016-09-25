Hammerheads' playoff dreams end

Coming into the final day of the regular season the Wilmington Hammerhead still had playoff dreams. Though the team didn’t control its own destiny.
And the Hammerheads didn’t get the helped they needed, Orlando beat Bethlehem 2-0 to clinch the 8th and final playoff spot.
Wilmington's 2016 season ends with an 8-12-10 record. The Hammerheads will take the 2017 season off as the franchise searches for a new city.
