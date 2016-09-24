Northeastern too much for UNCW volleyball

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - UNCW's Maddy Kline finished with a match-high 17 kills, but it was Northeastern who prevailed in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21) in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams on Friday at Hanover Hall.

The Huskies ran off their eighth consecutive to improve to 11-4 (1-0 CAA) while the Seahawks dipped to 10-3 (0-1 CAA).

Jamie Bredahl led NU with 14 kills while Shaina White and Briggitte Burcescu added 10 apiece. White hit .476 with no hitting errors in 21 attacks. The Huskies held a .169-.155 advantage in hitting on the match.

Kristen Walding handed out 40 assists and added 17 digs for a double-double.

Nicole Lott finished with 10 kills for the Seahawks added finished off a double-double with 14 digs. Alyssa Desjardins (19a/21d) and Kline (17k/11d) also posted double-doubles for the Seahawks.

How it happened: UNCW mustered hitting averages of .103 and .106 in the second and fourth sets, respectively, and committed 11 service errors.

Notes: The win snapped UNCW's four-match winning streak against the Huskies as Northeastern pushed its lead in the all-time series to 17-4 ... Maddy Kline collected seven of her 17 kills in the first set as UNCW cruised to a 25-19 win ... In that opening set, Alyssa Desjardins served up the final eight points as UNCW rallied for the win ... Kendall Bender finished with eight blocks, giving her 15 in her first two collegiate starts.

Up next: The Seahawks continue conference play with a 12:30 p.m. start in Hanover Hall against conference favorite Hofstra.