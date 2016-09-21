Fairmont’s Julius Caulder named WECT Athlete of the week

Fairmont’s Julius Caulder is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past Friday night the senior completed 10-16 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He also accounted for more than 300 total yards in the Golden Tornado’s 37-7 win over South Brunswick.

For the season Caulder has passed for over a 1,000 yards, and passed the 8,000 yard mark for his career.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.