High School Scoreboard 9/21

Volleyball
Parrott Academy 3, CFA 0 F
Harrells 1, Coastal Christian 3 F
Laney 0, Hoggard 3 F
Dixon 3, North Brunswick 2 F
Ashley 3, South Brunswick 1 F
West Brunswick 3, New Hanover 1 F
WCA 3, Raleigh Christian 0 F
South Columbus 3, Red Springs 0 F
Boys Soccer
West Brunswick 0, New Hanover 9 F
Ashley 3, South Brunswick 0 F
East Bladen 4, Pender 3 F
Harrells 0, Coastal Christian 9 F
Parrott 1, CFA 5 F
