Upset! Seahawks down #5 Charlotte 2-0

UNC-Charlotte was 4-0, one of three undefeated teams in the country, and ranked 5th in the NCAA heading into their Tuesday night matchup with UNCW.

They ran into a motivated Seahawk team, humbled after their first loss of the season, a 5-0 loss to FGCU. UNCW utilized an early goal and a late counterattack to secure their first win over a top 5 team since 2006.

"We had a heart to heart on Sunday and really kind of challenged the guys," said head coach Aidan Heaney. "That really was not a UNCW performance on Saturday night. We knew we let ourselves down. I think we kind of voiced some things and the players did too."

Phillip Goodrum gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with an assist from David Lozano. It was the freshman's second goal of the season.

The Seahawks put the game away in the 85th minute, with a goal in transition from Stian Sandbekkhaug, his fifth of the season.

"We just wanted it more. We traveled to Florida Gulf Coast, we can make excuses, say travel, jet lag, all that," said Sandbekkhaug. "The fact of the matter is we lost Saturday, we know that, we remember it, but we came into today wanting to win more than any other game, and it showed."

It was a physical game that featured six yellow cards, and even a red card for Charlotte in the 88th minute.

Heaney noted the response from his team following the loss at FGCU.

"The important thing, it's not coming from the top. They realized the things that we did in the game were poor. But we didn't want to dwell on it too much."

The Seahawks will now get set to begin CAA play, squaring off against William & Mary on the 24th.

Upset! @UNCWMenssoccer defeats #5 Charlotte 2-0. Great bounce back from 5-0 loss to FGCU pic.twitter.com/GU3ocPszMn — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) September 21, 2016

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.