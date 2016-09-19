'Donut' sleep on the Patriots - WCA wins again

Motivated by a non-conference matchup, and maybe a little free food, Wilmington Christian improved to 18-5 with a straight set win over Hoggard Monday night.

"I bribed them with donuts tomorrow," said WCA head coach Tonya Upton. "If they came off and had a good energy game. It gave them something fun to think about. If you come in there and have a great energy game on Monday, we'll see what we can do on Tuesday, and these girls will do anything for food."

Whether they were consciously thinking about it or not, WCA utilized a strong attacking performance en route to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win. They have now defeated Topsail, New Hanover, and Hoggard among out of conference competition this season.

"I think it's really helped us elevate our game," said Upton. "The girls have stepped up to the challenge. They knew we were stepping into a tough schedule, and they've proved they can hang with it.

The Patriots roster includes five seniors, including their setter.

Hoggard, despite the loss, has still won seven out of nine matches.

