Thursday High School Scoreboard

Volleyball
Laney 1, Ashley 3 F
New Hanover 2, South Brunswick 3 F
Croatan 3, North Brunswick 2 F
Hoggard 3, Topsail 0 F
Soccer
Whiteville 2, North Brunswick 3 F
Coastal Christian 1, Fayetteville Academy 5 F
