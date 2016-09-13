Wilmington Christian Academy hosts Patriots for Pink fundraiser

Wilmington Christian Academy hosted their fourth annual Patriots for Pink fundraiser, continuing a tradition that has raised more than $13,000 since it began to help families fighting breast cancer.

This year, the school designated two 'champions' to donate the money raised to and both 'champions' are fighting breast cancer for the second time

"What the families will have to not worry about now because of money that is raised through soccer and volleyball today - is now they can use that money for gas, they can use it for food, they can use it for medications, the things that we don't do," said Joy Wade, with the Pretty in Pink foundation.

All money from the concessions, admission, t-shirts sold, and donations will go to the families.

