UNCW men's soccer beats Dayton 3-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW tallied two goals in the first 19 minutes to build an early lead and never looked back as the Seahawks opened their home slate with a 3-0 victory over Dayton at the UNCW SpringHill Suites Classic on Friday evening.

The Seahawks improved to 3-0-0 on the season after posting their first shutout of the season. Dayton, which dropped to 2-3-0 on the year, had its two-game win streak snapped.

Junior forward Julio Moncada gave UNCW a quick 1-0 advantage in the first minute when he took advantage of a Dayton turnover and scored his third goal of the season on a 25-yard blast.

With 26:39 remaining in the first half, the Seahawks were awarded a penalty kick when freshman forward Phillip Goodrum was fouled inside the penalty area. Sophomore midfielder David Lozano converted the penalty kick for his second goal of the season, upping the UNCW margin to 2-0.

Junior forward Stian Sandbekkhaug added an insurance marker in the 78th minute when he took a quick pass from junior midfielder Kalvin Kromer and notched his third goal of the season on a close shot inside the six-yard area.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Cretens earned his first career shutout in the win for UNCW, which limited Dayton to just nine shots.

Senior goalkeeper Justin Saliba tallied six saves in the loss for Dayton.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW now leads the all-time series against Dayton by a 2-0-0 margin … The Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a 10-2 margin in the first three games … UNCW posted its first shutout since Oct. 3, 2015, a 0-0 tie at James Madison … Moncada has tallied at least one point in all three games this season … Led by five shots from Lozano, the Seahawks held a 14-9 advantage in shots … Marist defeated Winthrop by a 2-0 margin in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks finish play at the UNCW SpringHill Suites Classic against Winthrop on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Dayton and Marist play in the first game of the doubleheader at noon.

College Men’s Soccer: UNCW 3, Dayton 0

Dayton 0 0 - 0

UNCW 2 1 - 3

Goals: UD – n/a; UNCW – Julio Moncada (0:37), David Lozano (18:21), Stian Sandbekkhaug (77:56). Assists: UD – n/a; UNCW – Kalvin Kromer. Saves: UD – Justin Saliba 6 (90:00, 3 goals allowed); UNCW – Ryan Cretens 0 (90:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: UD – 9; UNCW – 14. Corner Kicks: UD – 5; UNCW – 5. Attendance: 798.