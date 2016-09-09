UNCW volleyball improves to 7-1

DENTON, Texas - Nicole Lott and Madison Peters had 10 kills each as UNCW posted a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) over Louisiana in the North Texas Invitational on Friday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.



With the win, UNCW improved to 7-1 on the season while the Ragin Cajuns dipped to 1-9.



UNCW continued its strong hitting on the day, finished with a .295 hitting average against the Ragin Cajuns. Sydney Brock finished with eight kills in the second match of the day.



Jessica Bartczyszyn held match-high honors for the Ragin Cajuns with 27 assists while Sydney Davis led all players with 17 digs. Chanelle Gardner was the lone UL player in double figures with 10 kills.



The Seahawks opened their tournament appearance with a sweep of Indiana State earlier in the day as Sydney Brock tied a UNCW match record with a .733 hitting average. Kristen Powell joined Brock with 11 kills apiece.



How it happened: UNCW finished with at least 14 kills in each set, including 17 in the middle set.



Notes: Kati Smith led UNCW with 19 assists while Alyssa Desjardins added 18 ... It was the first meeting between the two programs ... UNCW's 7-1 mark is the fourth best start through eight matches ... The Seahawks were out-blocked for the second time this season (6-4) ... The Seahawks did commit 11 service errors ... Peters' 10 kills were a season-high ... Sydney brock finished the day with a combined .563 hitting average.



Up next: The Seahawks close out their tournament appearance with a 1 p.m., Eastern time, start against host North Texas.