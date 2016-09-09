Cleveland Browns still paying injured Desmond Bryant

The Cleveland Browns are paying defensive lineman Desmond Bryant and he won’t play a single game this season.
The former East Bladen standout suffered a pectoral injury in the offseason away from the team. That allows the Browns to put Bryant on the non-football injury list and not pay him any of his $6-million-dollar salary. But it’s being reported that the team has agreed to play Bryant $1.25 million for 2016.
Next season the 31-year-old is due to earn a non-guaranteed base salary of $7 million.
