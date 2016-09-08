Hammerheads transfer Townsend to FC Cincinnati

The Wilmington Hammerheads have agreed to transfer striker Casey Townsend to FC Cincinnati.

This season Townsend had scored two goals and one assist for the Hammerheads.

“I am thankful to my Wilmington coaches, teammates, and staff for everything they have done for me during my time here. I wish them nothing but the best as the season comes to an end, and greatly look forward to a promising future with FC Cincinnati” said Townsend

Part of the transfer agreement says that Townsend will not suit up against the Hammerheads in this Sunday’s match.

