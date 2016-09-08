State prosecutor declines filing charges against former CFCC president

A White Collar Crime Resource Prosecutor for the Conference of District Attorneys notified the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office Thursday that they will not be filing charges against former Cape Fear Community College President Ted Spring.

Spring resigned as president in January 2015 following a series of WECT investigative reports detailing his purchases with his college-issued credit card. Those purchases included airfare and meals for his wife, upgraded airline seats, and memberships at private social clubs. We also uncovered that Spring was receiving mileage reimbursement of 56 cents/mile to drive a car he was provided at no cost by CFCC.

In March 2015, Spring filed a civil lawsuit against CFCC and its trustees, seeking back pay, damages, and reinstatement to his job as college president. The trustees have filed a Motion for Summary judgement in the lawsuit, in which a judge could potentially dismiss the case if it was deemed to lack merit, but barring that, the case could be heard as early as this fall.

The NC Office of the State Auditor released a report in July 2015, in which investigators detailed Spring gave raises and promotions without board approval, used vending funds for personal expenditures, and was reimbursed mileage above actual out-of-pocket expenditures. The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to determine if criminal charges were warranted.

Spring's attorney, Gary Shipman, released the following statement in response to the decision:

In February, 2015, I called the efforts to institute a criminal investigation much less charges a witch hunt. We are pleased that this witch hunt is over and thank the SBI and the District Attorney’s office for their thorough and thoughtful investigation, analysis and conclusions. We look forward to our continued efforts to restore Dr. Spring’s reputation that we contend was wrongfully taken from him.

The District Attorney’s Office said they had a conflict with the case, and are unable to make any comment on the decision.

