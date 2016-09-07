Pender's Justin Hooper named WECT Athlete of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Pender's Justin Hooper named WECT Athlete of the Week

Pender’s Justin Hooper is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week the senior running back tallied 331 all-purposes yards and scored three touchdowns in the Patriots 34-12 win over South Brunswick.

Up next for the Patriots is a road game at North Duplin. 

