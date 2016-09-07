Pender's Justin Hooper named WECT Athlete of the Week

Pender’s Justin Hooper is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week the senior running back tallied 331 all-purposes yards and scored three touchdowns in the Patriots 34-12 win over South Brunswick.

Up next for the Patriots is a road game at North Duplin.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.