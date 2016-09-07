UNCW men's basketball add Hackert and Henderson to staff

The UNCW men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts has finalized his coaching staff for the upcoming season adding Travis Hackert and Hunter Henderson.

Hackert has been named the Seahawks Director of Men’s Basketball Operations. He last served as the team’s video director. Henderson takes over Hackert’s vacated spot as Director of Men’s Basketball Video Operations.

“Travis and Hunter will be great fits in these positions,” said Keatts. “They are extremely hard workers who bring a lot of energy and passion to everything they do. It takes the talents of many people to build a championship team and these two young men will be big factors in our success.”

The Seahawks open the 2016 season October 6th at home with an exhibition against Mount Olive.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.